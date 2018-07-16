A massive arcade, bowling alley and restaurant concept is coming to the Oviedo Mall this summer

click to enlarge
Photo via District Eat and Play
The Oviedo Mall is about to get a huge shot in the entertainment arm.
Announced today, the mall will be getting a 26,000-square-foot District Eat and Play
, a restaurant and bar hybrid featuring 1o boutique bowling lanes, over 50 arcade games, live entertainment and four escape rooms.
The restaurant features a full bar and an "all American" menu of sandwiches, desserts and more.
Not a lot of details have been released regarding the escape rooms, other than guests will have 60 minutes to solve each puzzle and the names of the rooms are "Shafted," "Off the Radar," "Room 113" and "The Apothecary."
The new entertainment venue, which will move into the mall's east wing, will host a grand opening on Aug. 2.
