Vault 5421 celebrates a year in business with a post-apocalyptic party this weekend

click to enlarge
Gods & Monsters’ post-apocalyptic themed back bar celebrates a year in the biz with – what else? – a post-apocalyptic themed party. Enjoy cage dancers, fire breathers and a blackjack table along with drink specials. VIP tickets get you in two hours early with a couple of free drinks, further discounts on drinks and a private burlesque performance.
6 p.m. VIP, 8 p.m. general Saturday; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free-$15; godmonsters.com
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
.