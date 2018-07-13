The Gist

Friday, July 13, 2018

The Gist

Vault 5421 celebrates a year in business with a post-apocalyptic party this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 9:00 AM

Gods & Monsters’ post-apocalyptic themed back bar celebrates a year in the biz with – what else? – a post-apocalyptic themed party. Enjoy cage dancers, fire breathers and a blackjack table along with drink specials. VIP tickets get you in two hours early with a couple of free drinks, further discounts on drinks and a private burlesque performance.

6 p.m. VIP, 8 p.m. general Saturday; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free-$15; godmonsters.com

