The country's first underwater museum is now open off the coast of Florida, and it's free

Right off the coast of Florida, the nation's first underwater museum has made its debut in the Gulf of Mexico.
Found off Grayton Beach State Park in South Walton, the Underwater Museum of Art
covers one acre of the Gulf's ocean floor and reaches depths from 50 to 60 feet below. The grand opening of the underwater display featured seven sculptures by different artists and project partners.
The public can experience the environmentally friendly artwork for free. Guests can dive and go snorkeling through a variety of submerged sculptures, which also function as artificial reefs for marine life. Materials used for the sculptures are 100 percent safe for sea life.
"The purpose of the UMA is to create art that becomes marine habitat, expanding fishery populations and providing enhanced creative, cultural, economic and educational opportunities for the benefit, education and enjoyment of residents, students and visitors in South Walton," reads a post
on the museum's website.
