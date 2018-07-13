Friday, July 13, 2018
Synthwavers Dance With the Dead to return to Orlando in October
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM
click image
-
Photo via Soundbar/Facebook
Synthwave stars Dance With the Dead
have announced the dates for their 2018 "Loved to Death" North American tour
and the only city in Florida they'll be hitting is Orlando.
Dance With the Dead, the duo of Californians Justin Pointer and Tony Kim, played Orlando last year in the company of the shadowy Gost, and are part of a rising new wave of cinematic electro.
Dance With the Dead play the Soundbar
with Daniel Deluxe on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 13.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Dance with the Dead, Synthwave, Tour, Electronic, Concert, Show, Image, Video