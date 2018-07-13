The Heard

Friday, July 13, 2018

Synthwavers Dance With the Dead to return to Orlando in October

Posted By on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM

Synthwave stars Dance With the Dead have announced the dates for their 2018 "Loved to Death" North American tour and the only city in Florida they'll be hitting is Orlando.

Dance With the Dead, the duo of Californians Justin Pointer and Tony Kim, played Orlando last year in the company of the shadowy Gost, and are part of a rising new wave of cinematic electro.

Dance With the Dead play the Soundbar with Daniel Deluxe on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 13.

