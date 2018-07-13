Friday, July 13, 2018
Orlando punks Teenagers release new album this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 3:42 PM
click image
-
Photo via Teen Agers/Facebook
Orlando punk survivors Teen Agers today unveiled their new album When We Were
on their own Bandcamp page
, coinciding with a physical release on colored vinyl through Smartpunk Records
, also home to Gaslight Anthem and the Used. And what better way to celebrate their first album in five years
than to throw a party at Will's with some similarly noisy local scene vets along for the ride?
Teen Agers will celebrate the release of their new album
tomorrow night at Will's Pub in the heavy company of Inkwell – locals playing their first show in nine years – Mighty and Debt Neglector. Tickets are $10
(and include a free copy of the album on CD).
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Teen Agers, Local, Band, Punk, Album, Release, Show, Inkwell, When We Were, Image