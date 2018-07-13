Florida asks businesses about impacts of toxic algae bloom outbreaks

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of NASA

Florida will survey businesses to determine the economic impact of the algae blooms spreading in the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries.Gov. Rick Scott on Monday issued an emergency order Monday for Glades, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties over the reemergence of toxic algae outbreaks on both coasts.On Thursday, Scott’s office announced that the Department of Economic Opportunity has activated the FloridaDisaster.biz Business Damage Assessment survey.The survey is expected to help the agency develop a business-relief strategy.“It is important to understand the full impact that this situation is having on local businesses,” Scott said in a press release. “That way, we can respond to help provide the resources they need to minimize any impact.”According to the release, “the survey will assess businesses affected by the event and share the results with various state and local agencies to implement appropriate relief programs.”