Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-07-13_at_1.45.14_pm.png

Tourists from across the globe pour into Central Florida during summer’s hottest days to check out Orlando’s famous theme parks. Luckily, locals don’t have to fight the crowds at Disney or leave the state to find a new adventure. Here are five driveable day trips that are recommended by the charter bus pros at Orlando Charter Bus Company — each destination is rife with diverse sightseeing options that will satisfy every member of your party.

St. Augustine
The oldest city in the U.S. is also one of the most beautiful. From the famed Castillo de San Marcos Masonry Fort to the exciting oddities at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum, there’s something in St. Augustine for everyone (including spooky nighttime ghost tours for taking your day trip to the great beyond). Breathtaking coastal views, cobblestone streets and a bustling main drag with souvenir shops galore make St. Augustine a great pick for a combination of history and fun. Watch your favorite shows on the drive there and back in supremely comfortable seats on Orlando Charter’s 25 Passenger Mini Bus.

click to enlarge adobestock_30013319.jpeg

Victory Casino Cruise
In the mood for a group outing that rolls the dice? Grab your friends and set out for the seas on one of Victory Casino’s weekly cruises. Standard casino games are spruced up with beautiful ocean views, free live music, celebrity entertainers, a mouthwatering buffet and a nightclub. Orlando Charter’s 56 Passenger Bus has a luxury interior complete with TVs, DVD players, climate control and more to keep the high-end casino vibe going from start to finish.

click to enlarge adobestock_186167743.jpeg

Kennedy Space Center
The past, present and future of space exploration come alive at the Kennedy Space Center. It’s a great choice for children’s summer learning with the Astronaut Training Experience, the Heroes and Legends Museum, and the Shuttle Launch Experience. For a truly unforgettable experience, bring a group of day campers along in a 20 Passenger Mini Bus.

click to enlarge adobestock_93215103.jpeg
Wekiwa Springs
Florida is known for its coastal beaches, but some of the most beautiful waterways in the state are located further inland. Wekiwa Springs is a laid-back destination where you can rent canoes and kayaks, enjoy easy hikes on winding trails, or lay by the waterside and soak up the sun. Pack an 18 Passenger Mini Bus with your family and friends for this summer getaway.
click to enlarge adobestock_67996294.jpeg
Medieval Times
This childhood favorite is just as much fun for adults with cocktails for discerning lords and ladies and an eye-opening trip to the Museum of Torture with a VIP package. Root for your knight, keep an eye out for falcons and snap a group photo afterwards to remember your blast from the past. It’s a great choice for memorable corporate events: bring the whole company and keep it classy with plush, reclining seats on Orlando Charter’s 56 Passenger Bus. 
click to enlarge adobestock_53695178.jpeg

