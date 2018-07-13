Audubon Park's annual Bastille Day is a celebration of everything Francais

click to enlarge
There’s an extra frisson of excitement around this 10th iteration of the beloved Audubon Park Garden District event this year, thanks to the political climate in which we find ourselves – frankly, we wonder every morning if this is the day when America is going to storm the barricades. But even if we set aside the political underpinnings of the Bastille Day holiday, it’s still a thrilling day packed full of fun: baguette fencing at 3, a wine-and-cheese party at 4, a French-style flea market at 5, a “Murder on the French Riviera” mystery party at 6, a Moulin Rouge cabaret at 9 and of course a wandering Marie Antoinette, who’ll show up at Redlight Redlight at an unannounced time. (Please, no unsheathed blades near la Princesse’s neck.) Whether you’re in it for the song of angry men or just another chance to rock that Breton-stripe boatneck, you’re certain to amusez-vous bien.
events begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 14 | various locations within the Audubon Park Garden District | audubonparkgardens.com
| various prices
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.