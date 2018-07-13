The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 13, 2018

The Gist

Audubon Park's annual Bastille Day is a celebration of everything Francais

Posted By on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_bageutte_fencing_winners.jpg
There’s an extra frisson of excitement around this 10th iteration of the beloved Audubon Park Garden District event this year, thanks to the political climate in which we find ourselves – frankly, we wonder every morning if this is the day when America is going to storm the barricades. But even if we set aside the political underpinnings of the Bastille Day holiday, it’s still a thrilling day packed full of fun: baguette fencing at 3, a wine-and-cheese party at 4, a French-style flea market at 5, a “Murder on the French Riviera” mystery party at 6, a Moulin Rouge cabaret at 9 and of course a wandering Marie Antoinette, who’ll show up at Redlight Redlight at an unannounced time. (Please, no unsheathed blades near la Princesse’s neck.) Whether you’re in it for the song of angry men or just another chance to rock that Breton-stripe boatneck, you’re certain to amusez-vous bien.

events begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 14 | various locations within the Audubon Park Garden District | audubonparkgardens.com | various prices

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Bastille Day Celebration
@ Audubon Park Garden District
East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., July 14, 5 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details Audubon Park Garden District
East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
General Goods & Services
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Bastille Day Celebration @ Audubon Park Garden District

    • Sat., July 14, 5 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Visit Orlando reveals new Magical Dining Month menus Read More

  2. A new Topgolf location is coming to Lake Mary Read More

  3. Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home Read More

  4. Gov. Rick Scott will declare a state of emergency over algae bloom on Florida's west coast Read More

  5. Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Winter Park location in October Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation