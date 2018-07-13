The Heard

Friday, July 13, 2018

The Heard

Anime Fun Shop hosts Montreal loop artist Kee Avil

Posted By on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Kee Avil - AMÉLIE MEL
  • Amélie Mel
  • Kee Avil
Montreal’s Vicky Mettier, better known as Kee Avil, deals in loop-based guitar and vocal music that displays a much wider, and more visceral, palette of emotions and textures than many in-vogue types do with that exact tool set. Songs may start like a gentle homage to Helium but then quickly become an angular, disorienting collage of devotional music and Fred Frith-style guitar freakouts. Constantly harrowing. And there’s more! For all intents and purposes a mini-fest, this collaboration between SR50 Magazine and Anime Fun Shop also includes Gainesville’s devotional-phantasmagorics Time, and a host of young locals redefining traditional noise narratives into new and exciting loudness.

with Time, Her Sharpness, DJ DeviantArt Heaux, Jawl-Nini, L.H. Belle, Gay-Z | 9 p.m. Sunday, July 15 | Anime Fun Shop, 647 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/a999shop | $3

