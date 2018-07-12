Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Bloggytown

West Colonial Drive near I-4 will close this weekend for pedestrian bridge installation

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge GRAPHIC VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Graphic via City of Orlando
West Colonial Drive near Interstate 4 will close this weekend so that workers can install a steel truss that's part of the new pedestrian overpass bridge.

The area between Orange Avenue and Garland Avenue on West Colonial Drive will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. Saturday, July 14, through 6 a.m. Sunday, July 15. Message boards will be up in advance to notify drivers, as well as detour signs.

GRAPHIC VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Graphic via City of Orlando
GRAPHIC VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Graphic via City of Orlando
The pedestrian bridge will cross Colonial Drive east of I-4, just before reaching North Orange Avenue. City documents say the project is the "missing link that will connect the Orlando Urban Trail to the Gertrude's Walk Trail, creating a trail connection that will take users into the core
of downtown Orlando while also providing a safe crossing of Colonial Drive for both pedestrians and cyclists."

click to enlarge GRAPHIC VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Graphic via City of Orlando
When Colonial Drive closes this weekend, the steel truss will be assembled using a dolly system and several cranes, according to a city news release.

The entire bridge is costing nearly $10 million, with most of the funds ($9.2 million) coming from the Florida Department of Transportation. The project is set to be completed in early 2019.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 



Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home Read More

  2. Protesters gather in downtown Orlando demanding Rick Scott take action on medical marijuana Read More

  3. Gov. Rick Scott will declare a state of emergency over algae bloom on Florida's west coast Read More

  4. Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Winter Park location in October Read More

  5. Downtown Orlando is getting an express Jimmy Hula's inside the Basement bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation