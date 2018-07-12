The Gist

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Video shows Orlando City players taking on Green Army Men from Disney's Toy Story Land

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:59 PM

In a match-up of massive cross-promotional proportions, Orlando City players and the Green Army Men from Disney's latest Toy Story Land attraction recently faced off on the pitch.

In the short clip, players Jonathan Spector, Joe Bendik, Uri Rosell and Sacha Kljestan do their best footwork against the Army Men with a massive inflatable Pixar ball.

According to Disney, Toy Story characters will also "play big" at the July 14 match against Toronto FC at Orlando City Stadium. Tickets are available here.

