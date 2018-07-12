The Heard

Thursday, July 12, 2018

The Heard

The Pauses play Park Ave CDs with Jawbox's J. Robbins in honor of their new album

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_the_pauses_-_new_granada.jpg
Scheduling a show on Friday the 13th could maybe be seen as inviting some form of minor misfortune, but Pauses frontperson Tierney Tough can be forgiven for not being able to predict Blackstar’s implosion and the subsequent scramble to find a new venue. All’s well that ends well, because the local indie all-stars will be celebrating the release of their new album, Unbuilding, appropriately at Park Ave CDs. Opening the night is J. Robbins, producer of Unbuilding and an underground icon, best known as frontman of the mighty Jawbox (and lest we forget, member of D.C. hardcore legends Government Issue). Additionally, the Pauses are heading out on some lengthy tours so this might be your last chance to see them live in the City Beautiful for a good bit. Come out, buy records and support some local titans.

with J. Robbins | 9 p.m. Friday, July 13 | Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com | free

