The Pauses play Park Ave CDs with Jawbox's J. Robbins in honor of their new album

Scheduling a show on Friday the 13th could maybe be seen as inviting some form of minor misfortune, but Pauses frontperson Tierney Tough can be forgiven for not being able to predict Blackstar’s implosion and the subsequent scramble to find a new venue. All’s well that ends well, because the local indie all-stars will be celebrating the release of their new album, Unbuilding
, appropriately at Park Ave CDs. Opening the night is J. Robbins, producer of Unbuilding
and an underground icon, best known as frontman of the mighty Jawbox (and lest we forget, member of D.C. hardcore legends Government Issue). Additionally, the Pauses are heading out on some lengthy tours so this might be your last chance to see them live in the City Beautiful for a good bit. Come out, buy records and support some local titans.
with J. Robbins | 9 p.m. Friday, July 13 | Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com
| free
