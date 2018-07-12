Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Winter Park location in October

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Sprouts/Facebook
Niche grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market has finally announced
an official opening date for their new Winter Park location.
The company says the new Sprouts will open its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 1999 Aloma Ave., in the former Whole Foods location. The 30,000-square-foot store will be looking to hire 140 employees seeking both full- and part-time work.
“Florida shoppers have quickly embraced Sprouts’ welcoming atmosphere and unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts executive Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors in Winter Park and across the state as we continue to expand to meet the demand for healthy living for less.”
Shoppers in Winter Park can expect to see a wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains and nuts at the location. A grab-and-go meal counter will also be available for shoppers, as well as a bakery and craft beer and wine stands.
Sprouts already has five locations across Florida in Palm Harbor, Valrico, Sarasota and two in Tampa. There are plans to open locations in Clearwater, Deerfield Beach, Naples, Oviedo, Riverview, Trinity and Wellington.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.