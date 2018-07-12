Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Tip Jar

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Winter Park location in October

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SPROUTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sprouts/Facebook
Niche grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market has finally announced an official opening date for their new Winter Park location.

The company says the new Sprouts will open its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 1999 Aloma Ave., in the former Whole Foods location. The 30,000-square-foot store will be looking to hire 140 employees seeking both full- and part-time work.

“Florida shoppers have quickly embraced Sprouts’ welcoming atmosphere and unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts executive Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors in Winter Park and across the state as we continue to expand to meet the demand for healthy living for less.”

Shoppers in Winter Park can expect to see a wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains and nuts at the location. A grab-and-go meal counter will also be available for shoppers, as well as a bakery and craft beer and wine stands.

Sprouts already has five locations across Florida in Palm Harbor, Valrico, Sarasota and two in Tampa. There are plans to open locations in Clearwater, Deerfield Beach, Naples, Oviedo, Riverview, Trinity and Wellington.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A new Topgolf location is coming to Lake Mary Read More

  2. Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home Read More

  3. West Colonial Drive near I-4 will close this weekend for pedestrian bridge installation Read More

  4. Protesters gather in downtown Orlando demanding Rick Scott take action on medical marijuana Read More

  5. Gov. Rick Scott will declare a state of emergency over algae bloom on Florida's west coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation