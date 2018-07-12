Bloggytown

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Parents of Parkland shooting victim will create a mural in downtown Orlando tomorrow

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA CHANGETHEREF.ORG/YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via ChangeTheRef.org/Youtube
Manuel and Patricia Oliver – parents of Joaquin Oliver, a victim of last February's Parkland high school shooting – will be in downtown Orlando tomorrow to create a new mural.

This moving installation will be hosted by the Olivers' nonprofit Change the Ref, and will be start at 6 p.m. at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola. The event is part of WALLS OF DEMAND, an ongoing project to create a lasting memory of their son and to help raise awareness of gun violence.
Attendees are encouraged to sign their names and leave messages on the wall in support.

This event happens five months after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that took the lives of 17 students and faculty. Survivors of the school are currently on their Road to Change tour and will also be in Orlando tomorrow for a block party at 7 p.m.
Event Details Road to Change Block Party
@ Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park
Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., July 13, 7 p.m.
Price: free
Civics
