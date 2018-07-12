Orlando Science Center's Science After Sundown series brings Robby to Robot back to 'Forbidden Planet'

click to enlarge
The Orlando Science Center is known for its frequent after-hours events, but this summer they’re staying open late every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 11. That means you can go through their latest exhibit, Hall of Heroes – an exploration of the history of superheroes with lots of hands-on activities – without having to elbow your way through a crowd. You’ll also get access to the observatory to view the night sky – not really an option during daylight hours – and take in a laser light show in the vertigo-inspiring CineDome. And guests of legal age can grab a few adult beverages. Plus, there’s a series of classic sci-fi films rotating every weekend, including the 1956 classic Robby the Robot-starring Forbidden Planet
this weekend.
10 a.m.-11 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays through Aug. 11 | Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St. | 407-514-2000 |
osc.org
| $20.95
