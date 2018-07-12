Thursday, July 12, 2018
Orlando City SC is getting their own hot sauce and they want you to name it
By Xander Peters
on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:17 PM
Screen grab via Twitter.com/OrlandoCitySC
Tijuana Flats and Orlando City SC are teaming up to produce a promotional brand of hot sauce – and, yes, they're letting you help name it, as well as choose the packaging.
As of this post's publication, you have less than 24 hours to decide. So vote.
In a tweet
from Orlando City (below), the choices are listed:
- "Three Effin' Points"
- "Take Your F'n Shirt Off"
- "Bleed Purple"
