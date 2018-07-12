Tip Jar

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Orlando City SC is getting their own hot sauce and they want you to name it

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA TWITTER.COM/ORLANDOCITYSC
  • Screen grab via Twitter.com/OrlandoCitySC
Tijuana Flats and Orlando City SC are teaming up to produce a promotional brand of hot sauce – and, yes, they're letting you help name it, as well as choose the packaging.

As of this post's publication, you have less than 24 hours to decide. So vote.

In a tweet from Orlando City (below), the choices are listed:
  • "Three Effin' Points"
  • "Take Your F'n Shirt Off"
  • "Bleed Purple"

