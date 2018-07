Orlando City SC is getting their own hot sauce and they want you to name it

click to enlarge Screen grab via Twitter.com/OrlandoCitySC





"Three Effin' Points"



"Take Your F'n Shirt Off"



"Bleed Purple"



Three spicy looks. Choose wisely. 🌶 pic.twitter.com/XsQnCrPLTF — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 12, 2018

Tijuana Flats and Orlando City SC are teaming up to produce a promotional brand of hot sauce – and, yes, they're letting you help name it, as well as choose the packaging.As of this post's publication, you have less than 24 hours to decide. So vote.In a tweet from Orlando City (below), the choices are listed: