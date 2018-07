Donald Trump Jr. is coming to Orlando next week to support Ron DeSantis

Photo via Donald Trump Jr./Twitter

Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. will be in Orlando next week to support U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in his bid for Florida governor.Trump Jr., who is probably pretty thankful for all the work DeSantis has done on Fox News to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion during the 2016 election, will be making a 2 p.m. stop on July 18 at the BB King's Blues Club on International Drive. The event is free, though guests are required to RSVP on Eventbrite President Trump endorsed the Republican candidate last month. DeSantis is currently running in a tight race in the Aug. 28 GOP primary against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.Trump Jr. will be joined at the event by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro."Join us to learn why Ron DeSantis is the only TRUMP ENDORSED Candidate for Governor," the event page says.