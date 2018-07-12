Bloggytown

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. is coming to Orlando next week to support Ron DeSantis

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 4:33 PM

PHOTO VIA DONALD TRUMP JR./TWITTER
Donald Trump Jr. will be in Orlando next week to support U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in his bid for Florida governor.

Trump Jr., who is probably pretty thankful for all the work DeSantis has done on Fox News to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion during the 2016 election, will be making a 2 p.m. stop on July 18 at the BB King's Blues Club on International Drive. The event is free, though guests are required to RSVP on Eventbrite.

President Trump endorsed the Republican candidate last month. DeSantis is currently running in a tight race in the Aug. 28 GOP primary against state  Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.


Trump Jr. will be joined at the event by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro.

"Join us to learn why Ron DeSantis is the only TRUMP ENDORSED Candidate for Governor," the event page says.

