Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Central Florida's own Pastor Paula White: Jesus wouldn't break immigration law

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CHRIS TOBAR RODRIGUEZ
  • photo illustration by Chris Tobar Rodriguez
Paula White, an Apopka televangelist who last year said defying President Donald Trump was "fighting against the hand of God," has once again opened her mouth and shoved her entire stiletto-heeled boot on in there. This time around she's praising baby jails to the high heavens, and opining that Jesus wasn't an illegal.

(Actually, our favorite thing White has ever said was: "I don't want pie in the sky by and by, I want some ham where I am," in a sermon instructing her congregation to tithe. What an elegant way of phrasing "Give me all your cash or else.")

In an interview with CBN News that aired Monday, White praised the detention centers where thousands of migrant children are being held without their parents, saying that they are "falsely narrated" in the media. After touring one facility, she said, she found the center "amazing," adding, "Not just three square meals – psychiatric care, clinician, medical care, chapel, events, schooling, language, and love."

CBN's National Security Correspondent, Erik Rosales, then asked White whether "any biblical scriptures that came to mind during her visit." Her stunning reply:
"I think so many people have taken biblical scriptures out of context on this, to say stuff like, 'Well, Jesus was a refugee,'" White responded. "Yes, He did live in Egypt for three-and-a-half years. But it was not illegal. If He had broken the law then He would have been sinful and He would not have been our Messiah."

It's been some time since I read any part of the Bible besides the dirty parts (the Song of Solomon), but I'm, uh, pretty sure Jesus ran into some trouble with law enforcement right around his 33rd birthday.

Many, many, many, many Christians have weighed in on Twitter to disagree with White – too many to share here, but this is a fair representative:


Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home Read More

  2. West Colonial Drive near I-4 will close this weekend for pedestrian bridge installation Read More

  3. Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Winter Park location in October Read More

  4. A new Topgolf location is coming to Lake Mary Read More

  5. Protesters gather in downtown Orlando demanding Rick Scott take action on medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation