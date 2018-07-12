Central Florida's own Pastor Paula White: Jesus wouldn't break immigration law

Jesus, as a dude, had a whole entire point when it came to the law. If the law only serves the law, and makes it harder to serve God and your neighbor, tear up the whole entire law.

Rip it down. Throw the moneylenders out of the temple. Tell the high priests to fuck themselves. Stand up for the hookers and the homeless. That's why they nailed Him to a tree. That's it, that's the story. He was a threat to power.