The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 12, 2018

The Gist

A new Topgolf location is coming to Lake Mary

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge tgoc.jpg
Topgolf is looking to open a second Orlando-area location in Lake Mary.

The popular golfing range-restaurant hybrid plans to take over 19 acres near Lake Emma Road and Greenwood Boulevard, according to public records obtained by the Orlando Business Journal.

No exact opening date has been announced.

The 65,000-square-foot I-Drive location at 9295 Universal Blvd. opened in October of 2017. It has three floors from which golfers can smack microchipped golf balls out onto the range, while ordering food and drinks from a full-service restaurant and bar. 

Topgolf has three other Florida locations in Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa.

Since the arrival of Orlando's first Topgolf, competitor Drive Shack has also opened in the Lake Nona area, which, like its predecessor, also has a multi-level driving range, game lounge and full-service restaurant and bar.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home Read More

  2. West Colonial Drive near I-4 will close this weekend for pedestrian bridge installation Read More

  3. Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Winter Park location in October Read More

  4. Protesters gather in downtown Orlando demanding Rick Scott take action on medical marijuana Read More

  5. Gov. Rick Scott will declare a state of emergency over algae bloom on Florida's west coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation