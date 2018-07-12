A new Topgolf location is coming to Lake Mary

click to enlarge
Topgolf is looking to open a second Orlando-area location in Lake Mary.
The popular golfing range-restaurant hybrid plans to take over 19 acres near Lake Emma Road and Greenwood Boulevard, according to public records obtained by the Orlando Business Journal
.
No exact opening date has been announced.
The 65,000-square-foot I-Drive location at 9295 Universal Blvd. opened
in October of 2017. It has three floors from which golfers can smack microchipped golf balls out onto the range, while ordering food and drinks from a full-service restaurant and bar.
Topgolf has three other Florida locations in Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa.
Since the arrival of Orlando's first Topgolf, competitor Drive Shack
has also opened in the Lake Nona area, which, like its predecessor, also has a multi-level driving range, game lounge and full-service restaurant and bar.
