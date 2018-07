click to enlarge

Dance party series Never Log Off comes to the futuristic lounge in the back of Bikkuri Sushi this month. Focused on local underground dance music of the LGBTQA+ and Soundcloud scenes, Never Log Off features artists like Elevation, Gojii, Water Spirit and more you’ve probably never heard of, but should.10 p.m. Friday; Bikkuri Sushi, 1925 E. Colonial Drive; $10; facebook.com/neverlogoff