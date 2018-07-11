Tip Jar

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Downtown Orlando is getting an express Jimmy Hula's inside the Basement bar

Posted By on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 4:28 PM

The Basement in downtown Orlando will soon share its with space a new Jimmy Hula’s location.

The popular Central Florida taco and beer joint is debuting an "Urban Express" eatery that will share the location inside the bar at 68 E. Pine St.

“We’re really excited about this location because it’ll have all the classic Jimmy Hula’s favorites with a few new twists for the downtown community,” said Zach Hartman, vice president of Jimmy Hula’s, in a press release.

The store plans a soft open starting on Aug. 6 and will host its grand opening Aug. 17. The new "Urban Express" Hula’s will also offer items from other local favorite businesses, like Valkyrie Doughnuts and Foxtail Coffee.

On weekends, this location will also host "Dawn Patrol" brunches on both Saturday and Sunday.

