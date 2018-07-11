The Heard

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

The Heard

Bring your favorite records to the Nook tonight for Wax Nostalgic

Posted By on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge gal_drink_wax_nostalgic_adobestock_75059775.jpeg.jpg
Bring Your Own Vinyl comes back to the Milk District with a new venue and host. Brandon “BrandNu” Christopher hosts at the Nook on Robinson. Bring your favorite records to play on the house turntables while enjoying craft beer and coffee from the bar. All genres and skill levels welcome.

8 p.m. Wednesday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free;
facebook.com/thenookonrobinson

Location Details The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bakery and Bar/Pub
Map


