Bring your favorite records to the Nook tonight for Wax Nostalgic

Bring Your Own Vinyl comes back to the Milk District with a new venue and host. Brandon “BrandNu” Christopher hosts at the Nook on Robinson. Bring your favorite records to play on the house turntables while enjoying craft beer and coffee from the bar. All genres and skill levels welcome.
8 p.m. Wednesday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free;
facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
