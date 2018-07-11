Wednesday, July 11, 2018
All-vegan eatery Leguminati will open in Hourglass District Aug. 4
By Megan Scavo
on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 12:14 PM
Photo via Leguminati/Facebook
You don't need meat to have a good time in the Hourglass District.
The popular all-vegan spot Leguminati announced
back in January that their first brick and mortar location was coming to the Hourglass District, and now an official date for the grand opening has been set.
The meatless joint will open Aug. 4 alongside the newest Foxtail Coffee Co.
outpost at 2401 Curry Ford Road. Now guests can grab breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week along with their favorite Foxtail roast.
The company posted the announcement on Instagram
Tuesday, and Orlando vegans are sure to save the date.
We suggest giving the CrunchMacs
a go if you're craving some meatless mayhem.
