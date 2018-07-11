The Heard

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

The Heard

26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 1:52 PM

click image Marco Bojorquez - PHOTO VIA BLUE BAMBOO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
  • Photo via Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
  • Marco Bojorquez
Wednesday, July 11
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, July 12
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic With Royce Ashcroft 6 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, July 13
Damion Suomi 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Danny Feedback, Ray Brazen, Bobby Clock 9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
John John Brown 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
One Drop, Bengali 600, DJ Jeffee 7 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.

Saturday, July 14
Cheryl & the Usual Suspects 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Old School Hip-Hop Jam With DJ Jaymob 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, July 15
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Monday, July 16
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The In-Between Series: Unfade, Antiquark Ensemble 7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave

Tuesday, July 17
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

