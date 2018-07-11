26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, July 11
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
-
Marco Bojorquez
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, July 12
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic With Royce Ashcroft
6 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, July 13
Damion Suomi
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Danny Feedback, Ray Brazen, Bobby Clock
9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
John John Brown
10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
One Drop, Bengali 600, DJ Jeffee
7 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Saturday, July 14
Cheryl & the Usual Suspects
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Old School Hip-Hop Jam With DJ Jaymob
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, July 15
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, July 16
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The In-Between Series: Unfade, Antiquark Ensemble
7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave
Tuesday, July 17
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.