Tuesday, July 10, 2018

You'll never know what you're made of until you hunt an alligator

Posted By on Tue, Jul 10, 2018 at 12:02 PM

PHOTO VIA USA TODAY
  • Photo via USA Today
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the addition of 1,313 alligator harvest permits available in 2018 to combat the rise in population.

Nows your chance to see what you're made of.

Permits will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, either online or in person at a license agent or county tax collector’s office, according to the FWC. For current harvest permit holders, additional permits are available, with a limit of five permits per person.

Florida applicants who hold a permit are required to pay $272 for two CITES tags and an Alligator Trapping License, while out-of-state hunters are charged $1,022. A Florida hunting license is not required for participation in the alligator harvesting season.

Hunters are allowed to capture up to two gators per permit in designated areas and must be at least 18 years old by Aug. 15 to apply.

The Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program received 13,210 alligator nuisance complaints in 2017, which resulted in the removal 8,455 nuisance alligators.

