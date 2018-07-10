The Gist

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

The ICON Orlando observation wheel will light up in Thailand's flag colors tonight

Posted By on Tue, Jul 10, 2018 at 3:27 PM

In honor of the Wild Boars soccer team being rescued from a cave in Thailand, the ICON Orlando observation wheel, formerly known as the Orlando Eye, will light up in the colors of the Thai flag this evening.

The gesture comes after the last of the 12 remaining boys was successfully removed from a flooded cave in Thailand, ending a nearly three-week international rescue effort led by Thai Navy Seals.

The observation wheel will be illuminated in the the Thai flag colors, which consists of red white and blue horizontal stripes, after sunset.


