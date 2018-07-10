Tip Jar

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Tacos & Tequila brings together all of your favorite tortilla-based sandwiches

Posted By on Tue, Jul 10, 2018 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge gal_tacos_and_tequila_adobestock_145411919.jpeg.jpg
Judging from the number of taco spots in town, it’s clear Orlandoans will eat just about anything wrapped in a tortilla. Indulge in #peaktaco obsession at Orlando Weekly’s Tacos & Tequila celebration this weekend. Pick Orlando’s best taco from your favorite spots around the city, including Chela Tacos & Tequila, El Patron, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Tijuana Flats, On the Border, Orlando Food Department Co., Sugar Sow Bacon & BBQ, Tacos El Rancho, Tony Roma’s, Wall Street Cantina, Cinco Tacos & Tequila and John & Shirley’s Catering. Wash it all down with some beer and all the tequila samples you can muster.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 14 | Cheyenne Saloon, 128 W. Church St. | tacosandtequilaorlando.com | $25-$56

