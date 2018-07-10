Metro Boomin is coming to Orlando this summer

UCF's Pegasus Palooza Concert Knight has in the past few years featured music heavies like Lil Jon, Throttle, New Politics and MAX but this year's headliner is on a whole other level. Hit-making producer/DJ Metro Boomin will be this year's special guest.
Metro Boomin played CFE as an opener for Bryson Tiller last year, but this year the spotlight is fully his, It's been a surreal year for the producer thus far. He appeared in the music video for his "Ric Flair Drip" track with 21 Savage and Offset AND Ric Flair. In April he announced his retirement from rap, and then Gucci Mane lured him out of retirement with a hefty payoff. Since then, he's done shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, so Metro Boomin appears to be back for now.