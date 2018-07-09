Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 9, 2018

Bloggytown

Which one of you lost 75 pounds of cocaine?

Posted By on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA U.S. COAST GUARD
  • Photo via U.S. Coast Guard
Authorities say 75 pounds of cocaine were found floating off Florida's Gulf Coast last weekend.

According to the Associated Press, the excessive amount of yayo was found by an unnamed "good Samaritan" drifting just south of Pensacola on Saturday evening.

No suspects were found, and it's currently unclear who's missing their blow delivery.

Related Florida fisherman is very sorry for finding cocaine and selling it
Florida fisherman is very sorry for finding cocaine and selling it
By Nick Wills
Blogs

This is just the latest chapter of the ocean mysteriously providing packages of party drugs. Last week, a fisherman off the coast of Pompano Beach reeled in a brick of marijuana.

Time to invest in new fishing gear.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney just opened a new 'Coco' attraction and barely anyone noticed Read More

  2. SeaWorld's new parking prices make absolutely no sense Read More

  3. City of Orlando renews test of controversial Amazon surveillance program despite broad condemnation Read More

  4. Here's Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2018 season Read More

  5. Pat Greene will host two final music events at Gallery at Avalon Island this month Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation