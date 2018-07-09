Monday, July 9, 2018
Which one of you lost 75 pounds of cocaine?
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 1:30 PM
Authorities say 75 pounds of cocaine were found floating off Florida's Gulf Coast last weekend.
According to the Associated Press,
the excessive amount of yayo was found by an unnamed "good Samaritan" drifting just south of Pensacola on Saturday evening.
No suspects were found, and it's currently unclear who's missing their blow delivery.
This is just the latest chapter of the ocean mysteriously providing packages of party drugs. Last week, a fisherman off the coast of Pompano Beach reeled in a brick of marijuana.
Time to invest in new fishing gear.
