The March for Our Lives bus tour is coming to Orlando this weekend
By Megan Scavo
on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 12:31 PM
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in February, activists have been traveling the country to educate about NRA donations to politicians and encourage young voters to rally behind stricter gun laws as a part of the Road to Change
movement.
The summer bus tour began on June 15 and will be coming to Orlando this Friday in the form of a block party
from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Eola. The event is meant to celebrate the efforts of the movement and push future change.
The block party will include art installations, local food trucks, live performances and speakers from both the Parkland shooting and Pulse massacre.
The stop was announced
back in June by the March for Our Lives Orlando Twitter.
Other stops in Central Florida include Tampa on July 14 and Daytona Beach on July 15.
