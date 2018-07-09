Tip Jar

Monday, July 9, 2018

Orlando's Boathouse ranked among OpenTable's best 'al fresco' restaurants in the country

Posted By on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE BOATHOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Boathouse/Facebook
Florida is basically ground zero for outdoor dining, but not all are created equal.

Twenty six Florida restaurants recently were listed on OpenTable's 100 best "al fresco" restaurants, and Disney Spring's The Boathouse was among them. Listed among the best outdoor dining spots were 6 restaurants in Naples and 5 in Fort Lauderdale.

In March, OpenTable also listed The Boathouse as one of the best 100 restaurants in the country for a big night out.

Florida restaurants trailed just behind California, with 30 chosen restaurants.

According to OpenTable, the list is generated "solely" from 12 million reviews from verified OpenTable users collected between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2018. Winning restaurants span a total of 22 states.

So many restaurants, so little time.

