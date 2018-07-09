Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 9, 2018

Prepare for Tacos and Tequila with this margarita

click to enlarge margabcgraphic.png

As a proud retail sponsor, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is giving you the perfect pairing to start the countdown to Tacos and Tequila 2018! Still need a ticket? Get them here.

Name a more iconic duo than margaritas and tacos … we’ll wait.

Guys, it’s a real question to consider: What’s better than a fruit-infused, delectably salty, slightly sweet sip of a freshly mixed margarita? Maybe two of them? Maybe two of them washing down a bite of citrus-marinated carne asada tacos? If we can agree to agree on this, then you’ll find sanctuary at this summer’s Tacos and Tequila event.

With over 20 tequilas for sampling and 15 restaurants cooking up their best tacos, it’s a Saturday well spent. From ABC Fine Wine & Spirits’ brands of tequila, you’ll be able to test out that swanky tequila you’ve been eyeing, reminisce over old go-tos and establish a new favorite. Whether before the event or after, you can find all your tequila fixings at one of our stores. And you will find something – we have more than 65 brands and 315 bottles of tequila!

To get your tequila engines revved, here’s a deliciosa margarita that’s easy to whip up and a taco-style pairing.

TIP: Preparing a small dish with salt and a small dish with water, simple syrup, or agave nectar will make rimming the edges go quickly. You can ready the glasses, then just before pouring the margarita in, put ice in the glass. Salt is so crucial to this beloved drink because the notes of citrus, light smoke and pepper in the tequila tend to be so aromatic and delicate that they need a flavor magnifier.

The Sparkling Margarita (goes best with: beer battered fish tacos)

With a little shimmy of some chimichurri, those tacos will dance on the tongue with this Prosecco-laced cocktail.

1 ½ ounces Los Rijos Tequila Silver
½ ounce Paisley & Sage Triple Sec
2 limes, juiced
1 oz Collalto Prosecco Superior

Pour all ingredients except for sparkling wine into a shaker filled with ice. Shake well until the shaker is frosted. Strain into your prepared glasses and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with lime wheel.

Shake up your margarita game with a few more margarita flavors. Get them on the ABC blog!

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida teachers union sues state over 'union busting' education law Read More

  2. Here's Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2018 season Read More

  3. Some of the best drumlines in the country march into Camping World Stadium with Drum Corps International Read More

  4. Float in a pool and watch 'Jaws' on the big screen this summer at Winter Park's Dive-In Movie Read More

  5. Disney's Toy Story Land will open this Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation