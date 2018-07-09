The Heard

Monday, July 9, 2018

Orlando Philharmonic to present an evening of American Blues with Rhiannon Giddens

Posted By on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 1:38 PM

click image Rhiannon Giddens - PHOTO VIA RHIANNON GIDDENS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Rhiannon Giddens/Facebook
  • Rhiannon Giddens
The Orlando Philharmonic has unveiled its full 2018-2019 season and there's a lot to rave about. But there's one event in particular that both showcases the Phil's continued eagerness to program events that challenge listeners' notions of what is and isn't classical music and boasts a top-level guest musician.

"American Blues" in mid-October is part of the Phil's Pops Series and will see Eric Jacobsen leading the orchestra through classics by the likes of Gershwin and Bernstein, and will feature Carolina Chocolate Drop's mainstay and singer/banjo player Rhiannon Giddens. Giddens will be joined by the Phil on a clutch of solo songs, including material from her highly-praised new album Freedom Highway.

Orlando Philharmonics presents American Blues on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 2 & 8 p.m. at the Bob Carr Theater. Tickets can be purchased here.

