Orlando Philharmonic to present an evening of American Blues with Rhiannon Giddens

The Orlando Philharmonic has unveiled its full 2018-2019 season and there's a lot to rave about. But there's one event in particular that both showcases the Phil's continued eagerness to program events that challenge listeners' notions of what is and isn't classical music and boasts a top-level guest musician.
"American Blues" in mid-October is part of the Phil's Pops Series and will see Eric Jacobsen leading the orchestra through classics by the likes of Gershwin and Bernstein, and will feature Carolina Chocolate Drop's mainstay and singer/banjo player Rhiannon Giddens. Giddens will be joined by the Phil on a clutch of solo songs, including material from her highly-praised new album Freedom Highway.