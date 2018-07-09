Monday, July 9, 2018
Florida cops: 'This may be the largest gator we've ever responded to'
By Megan Scavo
on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 1:11 PM
Photo via SarasotaSheriff/Twitter
A massive 13-foot gator was caught at a park in Southwest Florida on Sunday by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and sheriffs from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The gator was roaming around Shamrock Park in Venice near the Gulf of Mexico. Supervisor Carl Selitti said this may be the biggest gator their team has had to capture.
The team took to Twitter
to share the experience and relief they felt after wrangling the beast:
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
is constantly reminding people to be on the lookout for these nuisance alligators, especially during mating season.
There have already been several violent attacks
and other close calls
around Florida involving large gators since the mating season began in May.
