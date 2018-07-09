Cypress Cove nudist resort is holding an open house this week for anyone who hates clothes

click to enlarge
Photo via Cypress Cove Nudist Resort/Facebook
Local nudist resort Cypress Cove
is opening its doors this week to any fellow clothes-haters out there.
On July 14, anyone can come out to the resort's open house from noon to 4 p.m. to experience it for themselves. And no worries, you can stay fully clothed (unless you don't want to, of course). The resort is located at 4425 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee.
The open house will include tours of the resort, food and
music on the deck of the Lakeside Restaurant, and strolls on the white sand beach. There is no cost for visitors and full access to the lake and pool party on site.
The resort offers many things other than just a nice tan without the tan lines. Some amenities include a fully equipped gym, hair and nail salon, massage center, bicycle and golf cart rentals, kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, and pedal boats.
The resort invites people to come out, try something new, and be free-spirited for the day. For more details, visit cypresscoveresort.com.
