Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 9, 2018

Bloggytown

Cypress Cove nudist resort is holding an open house this week for anyone who hates clothes

Posted By on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CYPRESS COVE NUDIST RESORT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cypress Cove Nudist Resort/Facebook
Local nudist resort Cypress Cove is opening its doors this week to any fellow clothes-haters out there.

On July 14, anyone can come out to the resort's open house from noon to 4 p.m. to experience it for themselves. And no worries, you can stay fully clothed (unless you don't want to, of course). The resort is located at 4425 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee.

The open house will include tours of the resort, food and music on the deck of the Lakeside Restaurant, and strolls on the white sand beach. There is no cost for visitors and full access to the lake and pool party on site.

Related Kissimmee's Cypress Cove makes Thrillist's list of top nudist resorts
Kissimmee's Cypress Cove makes Thrillist's list of top nudist resorts
By Erin Sullivan
Blogs

The resort offers many things other than just a nice tan without the tan lines. Some amenities include a fully equipped gym, hair and nail salon, massage center, bicycle and golf cart rentals, kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, and pedal boats.

The resort invites people to come out, try something new, and be free-spirited for the day. For more details, visit cypresscoveresort.com.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney just opened a new 'Coco' attraction and barely anyone noticed Read More

  2. SeaWorld's new parking prices make absolutely no sense Read More

  3. City of Orlando renews test of controversial Amazon surveillance program despite broad condemnation Read More

  4. Here's Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2018 season Read More

  5. Pat Greene will host two final music events at Gallery at Avalon Island this month Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation