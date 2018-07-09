Band of the Week: All Hell

click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you All Hell
.
All Hell is playing July 15 at Will's Pub with Exhumed and Gruesome.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
The band started in early 2013, but our return from hiatus with the current lineup was in the summer of 2017.
Who's in the band?
Mike Davis - Rhythm Guitars/Lead Vocals
Ariel Vargas - Lead Guitars/Backup Vocals
Nejad Jafariaria - Bass Guitars
Currently available releases:
None yet...but we are in the process of finishing the last touches on an EP before we record! Stay tuned!
Websites:
You can find us on facebook.com/allhellmusic
and on Instagram @allhell_orlando
Describe your sound in five words:
Powerful Groove Driven Death Metal
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Mike and Ariel:
It would be the comeback show. Aside from it being my [Ariel's] first show with the band, we got to play with some amazing musical acts, some of which happen to be our personal favorites. We were direct support for Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Full Of Hell, and Artificial Brain.
Nejad:
My pick would have to be our performance playing with Nile and Soulfly at the Kelsey Theatre in South FL. It was a glorious moment being able to open for Nile a second since our last performance with my other band, Sons of Ragnar.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Mike:
It is a combination of F.I.L.T.H and Auditory Armory because I am very good friends with all of those guys and everytime we get together, it is a party.
Ariel:
We haven't played a show with them yet, but I play with them quite often with my other metal band. I enjoy playing with Withering Earth out of Melbourne, FL. We consider eachother to be brothers in music, and I have a lot of love and respect for them.
Nejad:
Withering Earth
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
The notion that people in the scene label our music as "technical death metal." Although it is a high honor to be considered for such a difficult genre, we are just plain old Extreme Death Metal.
Straight grit, no tricks. Metal in itself is an agglomeration of several different styles and upbringings of music. The list of genres is growing every day as someone figures out a new way of transforming the art.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
So many things come to mind, with the main thing being family. The scene is so strong and networked, that every one in it knows eachother or atleast heard of them. I could have heard a song demo through Instagram and find myself in a conversation with one of the band members at a concert. There is a lot of brotherhood from the home state of death metal.
Our least favorite thing about being an Orlando band is that no one will let us roast a pig onstage. For real. They won't.
Any big news to share?
We are quite ecstatic about our upcoming show at Will's Pub in Orlando. Also, recording our debut is around the corner and that will have many suprises in itself. So buckle down Orlando, All Hell is coming with the sonic assault and mosh pit inducing riffs certain to have you banging your head faster than a cockatiel on caffiene.