Some of the best drumlines in the country march into Camping World Stadium with Drum Corps International

Considered the “Marching Music’s Major League,” Drum Corps International is bringing the most elite and exclusive marching ensembles in the world to Orlando. This nonprofit organization was founded nearly a half-century ago and strives to bring people together through the art of marching. Listen to student musicians and performers from Florida and other parts of the country as they perform together in the City Beautiful, putting on a show like no other that displays teamwork, collaboration and dedication.
7 p.m. Sunday, July 8 | Camping World Stadium, 1, Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-5700 | campingworldstadium.com
| $38-$56
