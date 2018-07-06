The Heard

Friday, July 6, 2018

The Heard

Some of the best drumlines in the country march into Camping World Stadium with Drum Corps International

Posted By on Fri, Jul 6, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_drum_corps_international_adobestock_174940039.jpeg.jpg
Considered the “Marching Music’s Major League,” Drum Corps International is bringing the most elite and exclusive marching ensembles in the world to Orlando. This nonprofit organization was founded nearly a half-century ago and strives to bring people together through the art of marching. Listen to student musicians and performers from Florida and other parts of the country as they perform together in the City Beautiful, putting on a show like no other that displays teamwork, collaboration and dedication.

7 p.m. Sunday, July 8 | Camping World Stadium, 1, Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-5700 | campingworldstadium.com | $38-$56

