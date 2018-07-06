The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 6, 2018

The Gist

Repticon visits Kissimmee this weekend for all your herpetological needs

Posted By on Fri, Jul 6, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_repticon_colorful_lizard_adobestock_186430305.jpeg.jpg
Have you ever thought about wearing a sprawling, massive yellow snake over your shoulders, Britney Spears-style? Or do you have herpetophobia on the brain? It’s a common fear, so perhaps exposure in a fun and safe environment will ease your mind. The Repticon series is bringing reptiles and other exotic animals to Kissimmee for a variety of events, including live animal encounters and seminars. Two-day VIP ticket holders will get in on the action an hour early on Saturday and get perks on merch, samples and high-end raffle prizes. Guests can also purchase pets to take home from the available selection. The family-friendly convention is sponsored by the Suncoast Herpetological Society, and will have on-site experts, breeders and vendors dedicated to educating guests about the study of amphibians and reptiles.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday | Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee | 321-697-3333 | ohpark.com | $5-$10

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Repticon
@ Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
South
Kissimmee, FL
When: Sat., July 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., July 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
863-268-4273
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Events
Map
Location Details Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
South
Kissimmee, FL
321-697-3333
Park
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Repticon @ Osceola Heritage Park

    • Sat., July 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., July 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney will get $1.2 million refund from Orange County after winning tax dispute Read More

  2. Florida's SunPass toll system starts getting back up to speed Read More

  3. Suspect arrested for Casselberry home invasion and sexual assault Read More

  4. Rubio, Nelson urge Florida election officials to seek help against 'hostile foreign governments' Read More

  5. Florida fisherman catches marijuana brick, calls it an 'early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation