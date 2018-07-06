Repticon visits Kissimmee this weekend for all your herpetological needs

click to enlarge
Have you ever thought about wearing a sprawling, massive yellow snake over your shoulders, Britney Spears-style? Or do you have herpetophobia on the brain? It’s a common fear, so perhaps exposure in a fun and safe environment will ease your mind. The Repticon series is bringing reptiles and other exotic animals to Kissimmee for a variety of events, including live animal encounters and seminars. Two-day VIP ticket holders will get in on the action an hour early on Saturday and get perks on merch, samples and high-end raffle prizes. Guests can also purchase pets to take home from the available selection. The family-friendly convention is sponsored by the Suncoast Herpetological Society, and will have on-site experts, breeders and vendors dedicated to educating guests about the study of amphibians and reptiles.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday | Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee | 321-697-3333 | ohpark.com
| $5-$10
