Remember when Adam Putnam endorsed Scott Pruitt for EPA administrator?

If Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam seems quiet since news broke of Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt’s resignation
, it’s likely because Putnam is still trying to dislodge his foot from his mouth.
Following Pruitt’s polite firing, which comes amid an ethics investigation
into his office’s massive spending habits and his relationship with a lobbyist, the Florida Democratic Party wasted no time in reminding us all that Putnam, who’s running for Florida governor
, penned an op-ed about Pruitt in January 2017. Scathing it was not – Putnam essentially sang praises from the mountaintop of the former Oklahoma Attorney General, writing of how Pruitt “has the experience, understanding of the law and courage to get this out-of-control federal agency back on track.”
“With Scott Pruitt in charge,” Putnam wrote, “we can finally unravel the mess of the EPA, and begin developing and implementing thoughtful policies that will make measurable improvements to our natural resources and unleash an energy revolution that will bring jobs and higher wages to Americans.”
In hindsight, it’s Putnam’s most impressive slip of tongue since that time he called himself a “proud NRA sellout
,” which came back to bite him following the Feb. 14 mass shooting
at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead and 17 more injured.
You can read Putnam’s love letter turned op-ed on Pruitt here
.
