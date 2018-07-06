Pat Greene will host two final music events at Gallery at Avalon Island this month

Since Pat Greene took on curatorial duties at the Gallery at Avalon Island downtown five years ago, he has been hosting regular music programming in the building that redefines the very notion of art music. Touring acts like To Live and Shave in L.A. and Simeon from Silver Apples played there; as did locals like Mother Juno and Moon Jelly. Now with Greene heading off to warmer climes at the end of the month, this will be your last chance (or chances) to check out his adventurous vision of artful music in a downtown gallery setting.
Jacksonville jazz bassist Thomas Milovac, last seen in the City Beautiful at the recent Accidental Music Festival, will be bringing his free-jazz quartet to the Gallery on Thursday, July 12, for a performance that is sure to shake the rafters of the venerable building.