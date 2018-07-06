New standalone Sephora store will open in Winter Park on July 27

click to enlarge
Photo via Sephora Winter Park/Facebook
If your significant other loves to drop a pretty penny at Sephora, don't say we didn't warn you.
On Friday, July 27, a standalone Sephora
store will open its doors at the Winter Park Square shopping center, joining other shops including Whole Foods Market, Nordstrom Rack and Cafe Rio.
With their powers combined, this formidable grouping of retail juggernauts will arguably make for the best shopping plaza in Winter Park.
Normal hours of operation are unknown at this time, but their grand opening will kick off at 10 a.m. They're clearly just as excited as we are because they've been posting countdown images on Facebook
almost every single day since the end of June.
The French-based cosmetics chain has 13 stores in Central Florida, and nearly half of them are inside JCPenney stores, according to BizJournal
.
