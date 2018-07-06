Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 6, 2018

Bloggytown

Here's Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2018 season

Posted By on Fri, Jul 6, 2018 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
Overnight, Tropical Storm Beryl intensified into a Category 1 hurricane – the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2018 season, according to hurricane center officials.

Beryl is on a steady path heading west at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds recorded at 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory on Friday.

Hurricane forecasters expect the system to weaken and drop back into tropical storm status by late Saturday east of the Lesser Antilles, a group of Caribbean islands. NHC's forecast cone puts Beryl's future track over Puerto Rico and the island of Hispaniola between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The hurricane center predicts the storm will continue its path heading northwest off the coast of North Carolina.

As of today, the NHC has not issued any coastal watches or warnings, and it seems that Florida will not be threatened by Beryl, but you should still prepare for the unexpected.

Subtropical storm Alberto was the first system of the 2018 season, although it arrived just a few days prior to the official starting date in May.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Chris Brown was arrested immediately after last night's show in Florida for felony battery Read More

  2. George Clooney and Kirsten Dunst to produce a new show about the dark side of 1990's Orlando water parks Read More

  3. So it begins Read More

  4. Lack of Florida questions at governor's debate between Putnam, DeSantis still a sore subject Read More

  5. This guy plans to take on Rick Scott in Florida's GOP primary for Senate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation