Here's Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2018 season

Overnight, Tropical Storm Beryl intensified into a Category 1 hurricane – the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2018 season, according to hurricane center officials.
Beryl is on a steady path heading west at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds recorded at 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center
's 11 a.m. advisory on Friday.
Hurricane forecasters expect the system to weaken and drop back into tropical storm status by late Saturday east of the Lesser Antilles, a group of Caribbean islands. NHC's forecast cone puts Beryl's future track over Puerto Rico and the island of Hispaniola between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The hurricane center predicts the storm will continue its path heading northwest off the coast of North Carolina.
As of today, the NHC has not issued any coastal watches or warnings, and it seems that Florida will not be threatened by Beryl, but you should still prepare for the unexpected
.
Subtropical storm Alberto
was the first system of the 2018 season, although it arrived just a few days prior to the official starting date in May.
