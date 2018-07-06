The Heard

Friday, July 6, 2018

Chris Brown was arrested immediately after last night's show in Florida for felony battery

Posted By on Fri, Jul 6, 2018 at 11:13 AM

Chris Brown arrested on a Hillsborough County warrant in West Palm Beach on July 5, but the embattled singer posted $2,000 bail and was released an hour later.

Brown, 29, was arrested on an outstanding out-of-county-warrant, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. WPTV says the warrant was issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for a felony battery, which likely stems from his altercation with a photographer after his Tampa show in April 2017.

After his release, Brown posted to Instagram to tell fans that his Friday, July 6, show in Tampa is still on.

This is just the most recent violent incident involving the 29-year-old entertainer, who entered a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, and in 2016 was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

