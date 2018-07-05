Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Bloggytown

Suspect arrested for Casselberry home invasion and sexual assault

Posted By on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CASSELBERRY POLICE
  • Photo via Casselberry Police
A 32-year-old Tallahassee man was arrested in connection with a violent home invasion and sexual assault in Casselberry.

According to the Titusville Police Department, Benjamin Victor Hovan was arrested at a Marathon gas station on U.S. 1 just before noon on Wednesday, after an officer recognized the suspect and scanned his the license plate of his car, which came back as stolen.

When approached by the officer, Hovan then attempted to escape on foot but was quickly tased and taken into custody. Authorities say Hovan's car was a stolen Mercedes from a previous home invasion in the Miami area.
The suspect was wanted after Casselberry Police say he entered an apartment occupied by two women last weekend, sexually battered one of the victims and then kidnapped both of them by forcing them into their own car.

Hovan then reportedly drove the victims to a Publix in Maitland, where he ordered one to get money out of the ATM. However, one of the victims was able to signal to an employee to call the police, and the suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle, which was later found Tuesday abandoned in Maitland.

Casselberry Police were able to identify Hovan through DNA evidence.

Hovan will soon be extradited the Seminole County jail where he faces charges of sexual battery, kidnapping and home invasion. 
click to enlarge dhxee2iv4aarpk3.jpg

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. So it begins Read More

  2. George Clooney and Kirsten Dunst to produce a new show about the dark side of 1990's Orlando water parks Read More

  3. Florida teachers union sues state over 'union busting' education law Read More

  4. Disney will get $1.2 million refund from Orange County after winning tax dispute Read More

  5. Florida appeals court refuses to allow smokable medical marijuana while legal fight continues Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation