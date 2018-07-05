Bloggytown

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Bloggytown

So it begins

Posted By on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
UPDATE: Tropical Depression Two has intensified into Tropical Storm Beryl, the second named storm of the 2018 season.

The National Hurricane Center is following a tropical depression that formed in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning but is expected to dissipate before reaching land.

The forecast currently places Tropical Depression Two, which could form Tropical Storm Beryl, about 1,385 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. The storm's maximum sustained winds are at 35 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Hurricane forecasters predict the depression could intensify as it moves west, becoming a tropical storm later Thursday or Friday. The system is expected to degenerate over the weekend in an area east of the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea that include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Grenada.

The NHC has not issued any coastal watches or warnings for this potential storm – but there's no harm in stocking up on some beer now because this hurricane season promises to be a doozy.

