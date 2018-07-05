Orlando Contemporary Chamber Orchestra pays tribute to classic RPG 'Chrono Trigger' in Sanford

click to enlarge
Originally released for the Super Nintendo in 1995, Chrono Trigger
is almost universally considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time, and a defining example of the Japanese Role Playing Game genre. The score – composed primarily by first-time composer Yasunori Mitsuda and veteran Final Fantasy
composer Nobuo Uematsu – was one of the most ambitious of the time, spanning more than two hours. This week, the Orlando Contemporary Chamber Orchestra kicks off their 2018 season with a tribute to those tunes, though don’t expect a complete recitation. The orchestra – devoted to the works of living composers – will also perform pieces by noted modern composers Nathan Felix and Timothy Williams.
7:30 p.m. Friday, July 6 | Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford | 407-321-8111 | wdpac.com
| $18-$25
