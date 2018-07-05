The Heard

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Orlando Contemporary Chamber Orchestra pays tribute to classic RPG 'Chrono Trigger' in Sanford

Posted By on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 8:00 AM

Originally released for the Super Nintendo in 1995, Chrono Trigger is almost universally considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time, and a defining example of the Japanese Role Playing Game genre. The score – composed primarily by first-time composer Yasunori Mitsuda and veteran Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu – was one of the most ambitious of the time, spanning more than two hours. This week, the Orlando Contemporary Chamber Orchestra kicks off their 2018 season with a tribute to those tunes, though don’t expect a complete recitation. The orchestra – devoted to the works of living composers – will also perform pieces by noted modern composers Nathan Felix and Timothy Williams.

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 6 | Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford | 407-321-8111 | wdpac.com | $18-$25

