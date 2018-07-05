Thursday, July 5, 2018
Indie-rock contender Petal to play Orlando this month
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 3:58 PM
click image
Scranton indie-rocker Petal
is on the road on a co-headlining tour
with buzzy Australians Camp Cope, and the sole Florida date for this heavy bill – later this month – is in Orlando.
Petal, née Kiley Lotz, has just released her newest album, Magic Gone
, to rave reviews
from the likes of Rolling Stone.
Petal headlines Soundbar
with Camp Cope and Sidney Gish on Sunday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $13.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Petal, Indie, Rock, Alternative, Concert, Tour, Show, Camp Cope, Image