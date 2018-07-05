The Heard

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Indie-rock contender Petal to play Orlando this month

Posted By on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 3:58 PM

Scranton indie-rocker Petal is on the road on a co-headlining tour with buzzy Australians Camp Cope, and the sole Florida date for this heavy bill – later this month – is in Orlando.

Petal, née Kiley Lotz, has just released her newest album, Magic Gone, to rave reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone.

Petal headlines Soundbar with Camp Cope and Sidney Gish on Sunday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $13.

