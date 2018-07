Indie-rock contender Petal to play Orlando this month

click image Photo via Petal/Facebook

Scranton indie-rocker Petal is on the road on a co-headlining tour with buzzy Australians Camp Cope, and the sole Florida date for this heavy bill – later this month – is in Orlando.Petal, née Kiley Lotz, has just released her newest album,, to rave reviews from the likes of Petal headlines Soundbar with Camp Cope and Sidney Gish on Sunday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $13.