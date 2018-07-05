Fringe favorite 'Fuckboys: The Musical' gets one-night encore at Sanford wine bar Luisa's Cellar

click to enlarge
File this one under “don’t judge a book by its cover.” Between the vulgar title and an unintelligible teaser performance, I wasn’t exactly eager to see Fuckboys: The Musical
in its Fringe run earlier this summer. But writer/co-director Savannah Pedersen’s show turned out to be a surprisingly tender and tuneful tribute to female friendship – and if you missed it, here’s a second-chance encore performance. In this millennial answer to Sex and the City, four 20-something women hang out at happy hour in a karaoke bar that “smells like cigarettes and broken dreams,” complaining about the pain of dating in 2018, when love poetry has been replaced by eggplant emojis. The show maintains a snappy pace while walking a tonal tightrope between self-aware satire and honest sentiment, and Pedersen’s original score features a couple of big ballads that are Broadway-worthy. The misandrist title is really just a lurid hook; look past it and you’ll find a warm, human story that will leave you humming.
8 p.m. Saturday, July 7 | Luisa’s Cellar, 206 Sanford Ave., Sanford | facebook.com/infiniteproductionsfl
| $15-$25
