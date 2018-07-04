Bloggytown

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida's SunPass toll system starts getting back up to speed

Posted By on Wed, Jul 4, 2018 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FORMULANONE/FLICKR
  • Photo via Formulanone/Flickr
SunPass toll transactions are starting to be processed, 22 days after a $287 million upgrade to the system was expected to be completed.

The Florida Department of Transportation on Tuesday thanked customers for their patience as the SunPass Centralized Customer Service System gradually posts tens of millions of transactions in the order they were made since the upgrades began on June 6.

“Late fees and penalties will not be imposed until the system is operating fully and providing the benefits and ease of access that SunPass customers deserve and expect,” Department of Transportation spokesman Ed Seifert said in a prepared statement.

The work to consolidate electronic tolling authorities into a single billing system was expected to be completed on June 11. The state had warned the 6.5 million SunPass customers to ensure their pre-paid transponders had enough money on hand to cover collection once the upgrade was completed.

But the conversion took longer than anticipated, with one state official last week pointing to “unexpected challenges.”

The state agency said Tuesday that 4 million transactions had been processed. The system handles 4 million transactions a day, according to the state.

Siefert reiterated Tuesday that the state intends to hold the vendor, Conduent, accountable for the delays. No penalties have been announced.

As part of the conversion, SunPass Plus parking has been expanded from Orlando International Airport to include Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

