Upcoming auction will offer extremely rare Disney artifacts for the first time ever

Disney memorabilia are a frequent addition to many high-profile auctions, but one next month includes an incredible list of unique Disney items, many of which have never been available for public purchase before.
The Sherman Oaks-based Van Eaton Galleries will host an auction on July 7 that includes over 100 Disney-related lots. Titled “A Brief History of the Walt Disney Studios,”
the exhibition and auction have items stretching over 100 years and range from very early hand-drawn sketches to pieces recently used in Disney parks.
Many are directly linked to Walt Disney himself, including a tape recording from his very last visit to Disneyland prior to his passing and hand-written notes from many of his speeches over the years. One lot includes over 100 photos of Walt Disney and associates on a camping journey, while another consists of a party photo of Mary Blair in a Halloween costume. Other pieces up for auction include an original stock certificate from 1922 for Laugh-O-Gram signed by Walt Disney himself and a 1940s animators desk from Walt Disney Studios.
Some of the most notable items are arguably those used inside Disneyland, including circa 1970s walk-around character heads and signage from multiple attractions.
After years of most theme park props heading to the landfill, used theme park memorabilia has become extremely popular among fans, with pieces regularly going for thousands of dollars.
Locally, Theme Park Connection
saw some success, though
the company shifted all of its focus to online sales after closing both local retail
stores in February of last year. Universal Orlando also has gotten in on the action, with a gift shop inside Universal Studios Florida, Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop
, offering an ever-changing list of items from throughout the resort, including many from now-closed attractions. Since opening in 2015
, that shop has become a must-see for many theme park fans.
The Van Eaton Galleries auction features over 600 items that, according to Mike Van Eaton, “represent the dreams and collective effort of Walt Disney and his talented team of animators and staff.”
For those who can’t make it to Sherman Oaks on July 7, bids are accepted
via mail, fax, phone and online.
